Youth Kills Grandmother, Attacks Parents in Bengal, Streams it Live on Facebook

Police sources said the boy had a bitter argument with his parents last night over buying of drugs. In a fit of rage, he got hold of a knife and started attacking his parents and grandmother.

Sujit Nath |

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Youth Kills Grandmother, Attacks Parents in Bengal, Streams it Live on Facebook
The youth, Indranil Roy, was well behaved and a good students, a neighbour said.
Kolkata: A youth killed his grandmother and attacked his parents with a sharp weapon on Monday and was busy live-recording the same on Facebook when police barged into the house and overpowered him.

The incident took place in the Keota area of Bandel’s Shahgunj in Hooghly district. The accused was identified as Indranil Roy, a student of Sreerampore College.

Police sources said the boy had a bitter argument with his parents on Monday night over buying of drugs. In a fit of rage, he got hold of a knife and started attacking his parents and grandmother.

Though couple managed to escape from the backdoor of the house and raised an alarm, the elderly woman fell down and was brutally killed.

Soon, a large number of locals gathered and informed the local police. A team of police and fire brigade personnel forcibly barged inside the house. They found the elderly woman, identified as Malati Roy, lying in a pool of blood, while Indranil was doing a Facebook live.

The youth was overpowered and taken to the local police station where he confessed to his crime, but showed no signs of remorse. An investigation is underway.

Neighbours said Indranil was well behaved and a good student. “I don’t know why he committed this brutal act. We are shocked,” Rajesh Shaw, a local said.
