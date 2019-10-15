Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Youth Lies on Metro Platform in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, Killed After Train Smashes Head

The man, identified as Amit Soni, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, laid down on the platform, with his head and shoulders sticking out towards the track, when he saw the train approaching, officials said.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Delhi Metro, Smart Cards, Non-refundable, DMRC, metro commuters, technology news
Image for representation.

New Delhi: In a suspected suicide bid, a man in his early 20s died after an approaching train smashed his head while he lay on the platform at New Ashok Nagar metro station here on Tuesday, police said.

The man, identified as Amit Soni, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, laid down on the platform, with his head and shoulders sticking out towards the track, when he saw the train approaching, they said.

The train hit his head and he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

Soni's family is being informed and inquest proceedings are on, they said.

