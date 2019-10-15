Youth Lies on Metro Platform in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, Killed After Train Smashes Head
The man, identified as Amit Soni, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, laid down on the platform, with his head and shoulders sticking out towards the track, when he saw the train approaching, officials said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a suspected suicide bid, a man in his early 20s died after an approaching train smashed his head while he lay on the platform at New Ashok Nagar metro station here on Tuesday, police said.
The man, identified as Amit Soni, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, laid down on the platform, with his head and shoulders sticking out towards the track, when he saw the train approaching, they said.
The train hit his head and he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.
Soni's family is being informed and inquest proceedings are on, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Idea Are Trolling Each Other on Social Media
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- WhatsApp Has Some New Features For iPhone Users And You Can Use Them Now