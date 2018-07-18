English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Youth, Minor Girl Beaten to Death, Hanged in Bihar in Suspected Case of Honour Killing
An FIR was lodged by the man’s uncle in which he named nine people, apart from accusing 15 others of plotting the murder.
Image for representation only.
Jehanabad (Bihar): In a suspected case of honour killing, a youth and a minor girl were beaten to death and their bodies found hanging from a ceiling fan in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, police said on Wednesday.
Jehanabad superintendent of police Manish Kumar, who visited the spot, said there were injury marks on the bodies of the 16-year-old girl and the 19-year-old youth which suggested that they had been beaten to death before being hanged from a ceiling fan inside the girl’s house at Ghosi village to make the incident appear like a suicide.
The SP said an FIR was lodged by the man’s uncle in which he named nine people, apart from accusing 15 others of plotting the murder.
The girl’s father and brother were not named in the FIR, but some of her other relatives were among the accused and raids were being conducted to arrest them, Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for postmortem and efforts were being made to record statements of the girl’s family members.
