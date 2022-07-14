Youth Most Effective for Change, Says Manipur CM as Students Join Anti-Drugs Campaign

With drugs being funneled from Myanmar, the state of Manipur has been combating smuggling and consumption of banned narcotics for years now. Around 92% of those enrolled in various rehabilitation centres in the state are youth.

Successive governments have relaunched the war on drugs and this time the government has the support of the youth.

The Manipur University Students’ Union has written to Chief Minister N Biren Singh extending support on the issue. “As youths are the main target of drug menace, MUSU would be providing their whole hearted support to the government to eradicate drug menace,” the letter said.

Similar support has also been extended by Manipur Tribal Students’ Union and All College Tribal Students’ Union.

“Since Manipur is geographically located in the close vicinity of the infamous illicit opium production area – Golden Triangle (Myanmar, Laos…), we have been struggling with the free flow of various illicit drugs into the state. Therefore, it is high time… for academicians, journalists and students… to help the government prepare action plan…”

News18 spoke to students of the Manipur University who said they are trying to mobilise action and awareness on the issue through songs and social dramas.

Speaking to News18, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said: “When masses are involved, nothing is impossible. Youth are vulnerable to this and when they are in the campaign, things will change. They are most effective for change.”

In December last year, narcotics worth Rs 500 crore were seized from Manipur’s Moreh town near the India-Myanmar border in one of the biggest drug hauls in the northeastern state’s history. About 54 kg of brown sugar (an adulterated form of heroin) packed in 3,716 soap cases, and 152 packets of crystal methamphetamine weighing 154 kg were seized in the raid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.