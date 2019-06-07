Youth Mowed Down By Speeding Car in Rajasthan's Sikar, Three Injured

Sikar: A youth was killed and three others injured when a speeding car hit them in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Friday.

The four youths were running on the road as part of an Army recruitment preparation when the speeding car hit them in Garoda village, they said.

Krishn Gurjar (20) died, while the three others were admitted to a government hospital, Nechwa Police Station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said.

He said Gurjar's body was handed over to his family members after a post mortem and a case was registered against the car driver.

Kumar said the car overturned and caught fire after the accident. The driver managed to flee, he added.