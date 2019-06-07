Take the pledge to vote

Youth Mowed Down By Speeding Car in Rajasthan's Sikar, Three Injured

The four youths were running on the road for an Army recruitment preparation when the speeding car hit them in Garoda village, Rajasthan.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
Youth Mowed Down By Speeding Car in Rajasthan's Sikar, Three Injured
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Sikar: A youth was killed and three others injured when a speeding car hit them in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Friday.

The four youths were running on the road as part of an Army recruitment preparation when the speeding car hit them in Garoda village, they said.

Krishn Gurjar (20) died, while the three others were admitted to a government hospital, Nechwa Police Station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said.

He said Gurjar's body was handed over to his family members after a post mortem and a case was registered against the car driver.

Kumar said the car overturned and caught fire after the accident. The driver managed to flee, he added.

