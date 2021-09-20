Youth Rapes 15-year-old Girl in Pune, His Sister Forces Her to Eat Abortion Pills

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth on several occasions in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident came to the surface after the victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

According to Pune Police, a 15-year-old girl filed a complaint with the Bhosari police station. “The victim in her complaint told the police that the youth had raped her on several occasions and forced her to eat abortion pills and papaya after he learnt that the victim was pregnant,” added Pune Police.

A senior officer stationed at the Bhosari Police station told the media that the girl in her complaint had stated that a few months ago one Dattu Pujari raped her at a secluded place while she was going to a public toilet.

“First he slapped me and hit me with belts. When I turned semi-unconscious due to the beating, he raped me after gagging my mouth,” the victim told the media.

She further told the media that Pujari raped her on multiple occasions threatening to kill her parents. “When Pujari learnt I was pregnant, he with his sister forced me to eat abortion pills and papaya,” added the rape survivor.

The Bhoswari Police have registered an FIR against the accused and his sister under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 376, 376 (2), 376 (3), 354 (d), 324, 313, 316, 506 and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Children Act, 2012.

In another incident, a minor was gang-raped by a goon and his accomplices. Police have arrested all involved in the crime including Strait Gund. According to Bhosari Police, the goon forced their way into her house and brutally attacked the victim’s family. The girl was pulled out of the house and raped. The goon and his accomplices used to rape her frequently after threatening to upload her video on the internet.

