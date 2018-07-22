GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Youth Rapes 15-yr-old Girl for Several Months, Arrested After Posting Clip on Social Media

The youth had raped the girl on several occasions since January and threatened to upload videos of the incidents on the internet if she reported the matter.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped here for several months by a youth, who has been arrested, police said today.

The youth had raped the girl on several occasions since January and threatened to upload videos of the incidents on the internet if she reported the matter, Circle Officer (CO) Rajive Kumar Singh said.

He was arrested yesterday after he uploaded a clip on a social media site, he said.

The youth has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, he said. The victim was sent for medical examination, Singh said.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
