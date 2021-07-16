Youth Rapes Minor, Her Sister By Threatening To Make Her Video Viral In Gwalior

A youth was arrested in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a minor girl and her sister in Padampur Kheriya village after threatening to make a video of her viral. The youth’s father, who has also been booked for allegedly supporting and shielding his son, is currently absconding.

The accused, Ankit Jatav, had recorded a video of the 16-year-old minor taking a bath and then used the video to blackmail her and her sister. According to the complaint filed with Maharajpura police station, Ankit and the victims are neighbours and both the families used to share a cordial relationship. However, six months ago when the minor was heading to a market, Ankit stopped her and told her that he had made a video of her while taking a bath. Ankit warned her that if she will not visit him at his house he will upload the clip on Facebook.

The police complaint further stated that the minor, fearing embarrassment, reached Ankit’s house in the evening. However, she tried to leave when the accused attempted to rape her.

But she could not leave as the accused’s father pushed her into a room with Ankit. Ankit allegedly raped the minor inside the room. The girl did not immediately report the incident.

According to police, Ankit, some days later, called the minor’s elder sister to his home for some work. The accused also showed her the clip and pressurised her into developing sexual relations with him. Ankit allegedly raped the elder sister, as well.

However, after continued harassment, the sisters finally gathered courage to narrate the ordeal to their family. Their parents then went to the Maharajpura police station and registered an FIR against Ankit and his father. While Ankit was booked under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, his father was charged with supporting him. Police are on the hunt for Gopal.

