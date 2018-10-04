GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Youth Rapes Woman in Front of Son in Punjab, Returns to Repeat Crime Next Day

According to an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused scaled the wall to enter her house in New Kundanpuri on Wednesday night. The youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
Ludhiana: An unidentified youth allegedly raped a married woman in front of her minor son in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said on Thursday.

According to an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused scaled the wall to enter her house in New Kundanpuri on Wednesday night. The youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son, a police officer said.

The woman alleged that the accused returned to the victim's house to commit the crime again, following which she raised an alarm, the officer said.

The neighbours gathered at the spot, but the accused fled by then. They informed her husband, who was not at his home, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to identify the accused, but the woman claimed that she could identify the culprit, he added.
