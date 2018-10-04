English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Youth Rapes Woman in Front of Son in Punjab, Returns to Repeat Crime Next Day
According to an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused scaled the wall to enter her house in New Kundanpuri on Wednesday night. The youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son.
Representative image.
Loading...
Ludhiana: An unidentified youth allegedly raped a married woman in front of her minor son in Punjab's Ludhiana district, police said on Thursday.
According to an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused scaled the wall to enter her house in New Kundanpuri on Wednesday night. The youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son, a police officer said.
The woman alleged that the accused returned to the victim's house to commit the crime again, following which she raised an alarm, the officer said.
The neighbours gathered at the spot, but the accused fled by then. They informed her husband, who was not at his home, he said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to identify the accused, but the woman claimed that she could identify the culprit, he added.
According to an FIR lodged by the woman, the accused scaled the wall to enter her house in New Kundanpuri on Wednesday night. The youth thrashed the woman, who is much older to him, and then raped her in front of her two-year-old son, a police officer said.
The woman alleged that the accused returned to the victim's house to commit the crime again, following which she raised an alarm, the officer said.
The neighbours gathered at the spot, but the accused fled by then. They informed her husband, who was not at his home, he said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet to identify the accused, but the woman claimed that she could identify the culprit, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...