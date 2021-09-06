Youth Rescued From Mob Attack Found Dead Under a Bridge in MP’s Dewas

A youth, who was rescued from a violent mob in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh recently, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The youth’s body was found lying on the roadside under a bridge in Kannod Police station area on Sunday. The youth, who was attacked by a mob on suspicion of a theft, was admitted to the local government hospital for treatment.

According to a police officer of the Kannod police station, the youth’s body was decomposing when it was found on the roadside.

A video is making rounds on social media, which shows how the youth was being brutally attacked. In the video one can see that a youth has been tied to a pole and being brutally beaten up by a mob with leather belts and batons.

According to Madhya Pradesh Police, local policemen on learning about a youth being beaten up by a mob had rushed to the incident site and, after rescuing the victim, admitted him at the Dewas government hospital for treatment on August 28.

The police, in its probe, had identified the youth as Mani Ram, a driver by profession and a resident of Banjari village. On the day of the incident Mani Ram had halted at Maljipura to consume alcohol when a mob nabbed him suspecting him to be a thief. He was tied to a pole and was beaten up brutally.

The Dewas Police has registered an FIR against Chhaganlal Meena and his three sons Ajay, Rajesh and Jaiprakash for brutally beating Mani Ram to death.

However, the viral video of the mob attack raises questions about the working style of the police as the victim’s family was unaware of the mob attack. The family learnt about the death after his body was recovered.

Madhya Pradesh senior officials have ordered a departmental enquiry on the incident and are trying to find out what happened after police admitted the victim at the hospital as the local police are themselves puzzled on how the youth’s body was found under a bridge when he was admitted at the hospital for treatment.

