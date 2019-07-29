Take the pledge to vote

Youth Roughed Up by Army Personnel for Overtaking Convoy on Highway in J&K's Banihal

The protesters blocked the highway in Banihal for over an hour but dispersed peacefully after police assured them that a case was registered against the Army personnel in connection with the alleged manhandling of the student.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Youth Roughed Up by Army Personnel for Overtaking Convoy on Highway in J&K's Banihal
Image for representation.
Banihal (J&K): An Engineering student was allegedly roughed up by security personnel on Monday for trying to overtake their convoy along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, triggering protests by local residents, said officials.

The protesters blocked the highway in Banihal for over an hour but dispersed peacefully after police assured them that a case was registered against the Army personnel in connection with the alleged manhandling of the student, the officials said. They said the trouble started when some Army personnel from Quick Reaction Team allegedly beat up the student Junaid Bin Ashraf, a resident of Chari village, who was travelling in his private car and tried to overtake the convoy in Banihal market.

The student also suffered some injuries in the alleged assault, the officials said.

The incident sparked protest by locals including women who blocked the highway, the officials said, adding senior police and civil officers immediately rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters and restored the traffic on the highway.

The officials said an FIR under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered in the local police station against the Army personnel in connection with the incident.

