1-min read

Youth Shot at By His Friend During Drinking Session in Northwest Delhi

According to police, the victim, Vinay was having drinks with his friends, when one of them fired at him following which, he sustained a gun shot injury in his left shoulder.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: In a suspected case of accidental firing, a 21-year-old man was shot at allegedly by one of his friends during drinking session in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, they said.

According to police, the victim, Vinay was having drinks with his friends, when one of them fired at him following which, he sustained a gun shot injury in his left shoulder.

The victim was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by his friends where after giving first aid, he was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for further treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

The victim, however, is stated to be in stable condition, the officer said.

In his statement to police, Sumit stated that he along with his friend Vinay and two more friends were having drinks in one of their shanties when one of them suddenly fired at Vinay, the officer added.

A case has been registered, police said, adding they have identified the accused who is absconding.

However, investigations have so far revealed that it was a case of accidental firing, police added.

