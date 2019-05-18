Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Youth Shot at Multiple Times After Being Chased in Delhi's Rohini, Cops Say 'Personal Enmity'

The victim was in his car, along with four other friends, when a vehicle pulled up alongside his car and one of the persons got out and pointed a gun at him.

Updated:May 18, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Youth Shot at Multiple Times After Being Chased in Delhi's Rohini, Cops Say 'Personal Enmity'
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini here, police said Saturday.

Manish was attacked around 6:30 pm on Friday when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car, a senior police officer said.

Four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Manish's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at him, he said.

Though Manish's friends managed to flee, he was chased by the armed man and his accomplices, police said.

Manish ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital, the officer said, adding that his condition is critical.

The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, the police officer said.

He said a police and forensic team have inspected the spot and Manish's friends are being questioned.

It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram