Youth Shot at Multiple Times After Being Chased in Delhi's Rohini, Cops Say 'Personal Enmity'

A 23-year-old man was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini here, police said Saturday.Manish was attacked around 6:30 pm on Friday when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car, a senior police officer said.Four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Manish's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at him, he said.Though Manish's friends managed to flee, he was chased by the armed man and his accomplices, police said.Manish ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital, the officer said, adding that his condition is critical.The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, the police officer said.He said a police and forensic team have inspected the spot and Manish's friends are being questioned.It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.