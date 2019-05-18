English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Youth Shot at Multiple Times After Being Chased in Delhi's Rohini, Cops Say 'Personal Enmity'
The victim was in his car, along with four other friends, when a vehicle pulled up alongside his car and one of the persons got out and pointed a gun at him.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini here, police said Saturday.
Manish was attacked around 6:30 pm on Friday when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car, a senior police officer said.
Four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Manish's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at him, he said.
Though Manish's friends managed to flee, he was chased by the armed man and his accomplices, police said.
Manish ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital, the officer said, adding that his condition is critical.
The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, the police officer said.
He said a police and forensic team have inspected the spot and Manish's friends are being questioned.
It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.
