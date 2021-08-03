Youth Shot at in Chambal After Dispute Over Catch in Cricket match

In the Chambal district of Madhya Pradesh, shots are fired over the most minor of disputes. On Monday, in Kashipur village of Gwalior, a youth named Yashveer Gurjar was shot at as a result of an argument that arose over a cricket match. Two brothers, Ramveer and Ajab Singh, have been arrested. Upon receiving the news of the incident, the police reached the spot quickly. The injured was immediately rushed to the Jairogya Hospital in Gwalior. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Yashveer Gurjar, 32, a native of the Kashipur village, had gone to the Bhadavana temple with his nephew and brother on Sunday. The three were returning to the village on foot after having performed rituals. On the way home, they met the two brothers who confronted Yashveer and started attacking him, verbally abusing him over a cricket match that was held last month.

At one point, Ramveer took out a pistol and fired at Yashveer. A bullet pierced Yashveer’s hand. Upon hearing Yashveer’s cries, his brother Sanjeev and nephew Dheeraj Gurjar intervened. Ramveer and Ajab then attacked them with sticks. Sanjeev was injured in the attack, while nephew Dheeraj managed to escape.

According to locals, the feud was a month-old one, arising out of a dispute over a catch during a game of cricket. The match took place in Kashipur village. This issue dragged on for a month, finally leading to the shooting this week.

Police said that they are talking to locals and others who participated in the cricket match last month.

