Youth Thrashed by Bengaluru Civic Body Official as He Backs off From Covid-19 Test

Two youngsters were allegedly manhandled, one of them thrashed, by the staff of the city civic body, for refusing to get tested for COVID-19.

The beaten up youngster went to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to get registered for vaccination, but when the OTP was generated, he realised the registration was for a COVID test which he did not want to take.

This led to an argument between him and the civic staff and the other youngster, who was present, joined in in the heated exchanges and the assault on them ensued. The purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing flak from citizens, forcing BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to express regret.

“We regret the incident at Nagarathpet testing booth.There is no question of forceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that has happened. Enquiry will be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible, and also to prevent any such recurrence," Gupta tweeted.

In the video of the incident that took place near Dharmarayaswamy Temple at Nagarathpet of central Bengaluru, two men, who are said to be staff attached to the civic body, deployed for COVID-testing, can be manhandling two youngsters, forcing them to undergo an RT-PCR test. Later, one of them can be seen thrashing one of the youngsters by pushing him to the ground.

Police said they on their own registered an FIR against the alleged errant officials. One of the youngsters is said to have mistook the testing booth set up there for vaccination and registered himself, and when the OTP was generated, he realised it was for COVID-test and refused to undergo it.

This led to the argument following which the BBMP staff manhandled and thrashed him, police said. The other youngster, who can be seen manhandled, had come in support of the one who was beaten up, they added.

