Youth’s Hand Cut Off Over Old Rivalry in Panipat

In a gruesome incident in Haryana’s Panipat district, a man’s hand was cut off in a fight. The victim is Vicky who lives in Insar Bazaar area. On Thursday, Vicky had come to work at his jewellery shop as usual. It was then that he was assaulted by Jatin, with whom he had a fight three months ago.

Jatin, who was waiting outside the shop, made his accomplice call Vicky outside the shop. When Vicky stepped out, Jatin attacked him with the chopper. Vicky lost a lot of blood and became unconscious after his hand was chopped off

The shopkeepers came to Vicky’s rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to a private facility due to his serious condition. The people who rescued Vicky also managed to overpower Jatin even though his accomplice managed to flee.

The locals alleged that the police acted very callously by not reaching the crime scene even after an hour. The police arrested Jatin who confessed to the crime and said that he had a brawl with Vicky three months ago, which led him to commit this act.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while the search is on for Jatin’s absconding partner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here