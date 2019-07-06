Take the pledge to vote

Youths Playing Cricket Heard Screams, Rushed to Rescue Minor from Rape Bid in Jaipur

The Rajasthan police on Friday awarded the four youths for protecting a minor from being raped. These boys were playing cricket when they heard the screams of a girl.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Youths Playing Cricket Heard Screams, Rushed to Rescue Minor from Rape Bid in Jaipur
ADGP Crime B L Soni with the four teens in Jaipur. (Image: Twitter/@policerajasthan)
Jaipur: As Internet services remained suspended of the fifth day in 13 police station areas in Jaipur following tension in the city after a minor's rape, the police officials here on Friday awarded four youths for protecting another minor from being raped.

On Thursday, these boys were playing cricket when they heard the screams of a girl. They ran in the direction from where the screams were coming to find the accused trying to molest the minor behind a small hillock. They managed to overpower the accused and handed him over to the police.

Additional Director General of Police B K Soni gave mementoes -- certificates and cash prize to the Jawahar Nagar Kachhi Basti residents -- Manish (15), Amit (18), Rohit (18) and Badal (14).

Soni praised the courage of these youths and said this attitude should be emulated by all. "They played the role of being a responsible citizen and we wish them all the best for their bright future," he added.

On the other hand, officials in the city extended Internet suspension in 13 police station areas for another 24 hours till Saturday 10 a.m. Initially, the Internet services were suspended on Tuesday from 2 pm till Wednesday 10 am by Divisional Commissioner K C Verma.

Tension gripped the city after a minor's rape was reported on Monday. A group of people smashed the glass panes of parked cars and also pelted stones at the window panes of many houses, protesting against the rape. Police forces have been deputed in sensitive areas of the city. However, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Internet services remain suspended in Ramgunj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Brahmapuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Aadarsh Nagar and Sadar station areas.

