Youtuber Madan Kumar, Accused of Abusing Women Online, Nabbed Near Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

Madan Kumar Manickam, a YouTuber from Chennai who was accused of using obscene language in his gaming channel, was nabbed on Friday by a special team of police in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. Many people had filed complaints against the Youtuber for using obscene language in his videos.

He was summoned by the Chennai Cyber Crime police on June 14, but he had failed to appear. The Cyber Crime police began investigating the case while Madan was found absconding and teams were deputed to nab him.

He had created his YouTube channel in 2019 and shared videos on gaming tricks and PUBG. His channel has around 8 lakh subscribers, mostly boys and girls under the age of 18. His revenue has increased considerably as millions of viewers have gained entertainment for such foul talks.

After complain started coming in against the Youtuber, he failed to appear before the police. The Cyber Crime Police, however, tracked Madan’s mobile number and arrested his wife Kruthika in Salem at her mother-in-law’s home on Wednesday who was also complicit in Madan’s crime.

A laptop, desktop and a mobile phone was seized from Kruthika and further investigations were undertaken to catch the absconding Madan. After interrogation, Kruthika was remanded in judicial custody till June 30.

Earlier, an anticipatory bail plea was also filed on behalf of Madan in Madras High Court. But the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea on June 17 by making a strong statement. Police registered a case under sections of Information Technology Act and Women Representation Act for using obscene language in his gaming videos.

Subsequently, the special team found him at a village near Dharmapuri and arrested him on Friday. Madan pleaded the police to leave him, according to the cops. Police added that Madan also confessed that he degraded Children and women for the sake of money. Police seized two luxury cars and an apple tab from the accused, while he was brought to Chennai.

According to the police, Madan had confessed that he has amassed assets in crores through his YouTube channel. He also added that he involved some of his girlfriends in obscene talks.

Allegations against the Youtuber also stormed social media for past a week while netizens demanded stringent action against the duo.

