YSRCP, Congress and CPI to Protest for Special Status to AP Outside Parliament

Opposition parties from Andhra Pradesh comprising the YSR Congress Party, Congress and the CPI will hold a protest in Delhi on Monday to demand special category status for the southern state that was bifurcated in 2014.The protest will be held at the Parliament Street on a day when the second leg of the Budget session begins. “The protest will continue until the Centre announces its decision to grant the special status," said Andhra Pradesh CPI Secretary K Rama Krishna.He said activists of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and the Congress have already left for the National Capital.Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP said party leaders, MPs and MLAs will take part in the protest. It plans to initiate a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on March 21 if demands are not met. “If special status is not given to Andhra Pradesh by April 5, YSRCP MPs will resign on April 6,” the party said in a statement.Rama Krishna said the Centre has been dragging on its feet on honouring the commitment of granting the special category status since 2014, when Andhra Pradesh was divided and Telangana was formed.Currently, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is in power in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the BJP, which is a marginal player in the southern state.