YSRCP Leader’s Murder: Police Say Accused Have Implicated Former Andhra Pradesh Minister

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday said the killers of a leader of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Kollu Ravindra knew about the murder.

"As per the other gang members' confession, the murder occurred with the full knowledge and guidance of the former minister. The police are trying to apprehend the remaining accused in the case," said Krishna Superintendent of Police M Ravindra Babu.

Ravindra was arrested in Tuni in East Godavari district on Friday night when he was heading towards Visakhapatnam. A police team from Krishna district stopped the TDP leader and arrested him and he was brought to Vijayawada.

The former minister has been arrested in connection with the murder of M Bhaskar Rao, a close associate of Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah. The former Machilipatnam market yard chairman was stabbed to death by four unidentified persons in broad daylight in the fish market in Machilipatnam on June 29.

On a complaint by the slain leader's family, police had registered a case against Kollu Ravindra.

Alleging that Ravindra is the mastermind behind the criminal conspiracy, Bhaskar Rao's widow had demanded his immediate arrest.

The police have already arrested three persons in connection with the murder case.

Revealing more details, Babu on Saturday said that Ravindra guided the accused to attack the victim on his chest to ensure his death.

Apart from the statements of the three accused who have been arrested, multiple calls planning the murder have been traced back to Ravindra, he added.

