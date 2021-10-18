YSRTP Leader Rescues 'Cat-like' Animal to Find Out It's a Baby Leopard; Runs Away in Fear

A local leader of the Sharmila’s YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), Konda Raghava Reddy, got the shock of his life when he tried to save an animal’s life.

The leader was on his way back after a meeting with his followers when he found a small cat-like animal in a difficult situation as its face stuck in a tumbler and tried to take its head out of it.

He went to rescue it and got some injuries on his hands but he realised the animal was a baby leopard when he lifted it.

On finding it as a baby leopard, the YSRTP leader left it immediately and ran away in fear to his vehicle.

He ran away from the scene with his followers as also the leopard does into bushes nearby, according to sources.

A video is going viral on social media and some television channels too about the incident.

Later, he informed forest officials about the baby leopard and the incident that occurred.

The YSRTP leader urged the officials concerned to immediately catch the big leopard and its cubs as they might be on the prowl and may cause danger.

The leader visited a hospital and got a TT injection on the doctor’s advice.

