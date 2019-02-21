English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yuva Sena Condemns Assault on Kashmiri Students in Yavatmal, Assures Action Against Accused
The right-wing party cited the fear after Pulwama attack as the reason for the assault on students.
Protestors holding Tricolor raise slogans in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. Image for representation. (File photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, has condemned the attack on Kashmiri students in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal and said that the Sena stands by patriot Kashmiris. The right-wing party cited the fear after Pulwama attack as the reason for the assault on students.
"There is a sense of terror among the youth after the terrorist attack in Kashmir. There is a strong sentiment in the county to act against Pakistan. Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray was a staunch patriot. But it was on his orders that a quota was created in Maharashtra's colleges for the Kashmiri youth. Today, hundreds of Kashmiri youth are studying in colleges in Mumbai and in other parts of Maharashtra, and are shaping their careers," said Yuva Sena’s Varun Desai.
On Wednesday, four Kashmiri students were assaulted outside their rented accommodation in Yavatmal by members of the Yuva Sena and were forced to shout “Vande Mataram” and “Hindustan Zindabad”.
A video of the incident later went viral. The video shows the Yuva Sena workers asking the students where they are from and when they said come from Kashmir, they slapped, beat up and threatened the students of facing dire consequences.
"This incident has taken place in Yavatmal is because of the angst against Pakistan and its terror activities. It is wrong and condemnable. We consider patriot Kashmiris our brothers. The Yuva Sena will always stand by them,” the Yuva Sena said in statement.
It has assured stern action against the activists involved in the assault on Kashmiri students, studying in Patel College of Physical Education in Yavatmal. The students have been promised protection by the police.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
