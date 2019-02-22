English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yuva Sena Sacks Members Involved in Attacking Kashmiri Students in Yavatmal
A video of the incident had gone viral on social media and a police case was registered.
Photo for representation. (Image: Twitter)
Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray said Friday that the organisation has sacked those who assaulted Kashmiri students in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.
The students, studying at Dayabhai Patel Physical Education College, were attacked Wednesday night by members of Yuva Sena, the student wing of the Shiv Sena.
"The party has sacked those involved in the act. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and no Indian, or for that matter, nobody should face the brunt of anger that is towards terrorism. We understand the angst but it must be against terror, not innocent people," Aditya Thackeray tweeted Friday.
A video of the incident had gone viral on social media and a police case was registered.
As per one of the victims of the attack, they were asked to say 'Vande Mataram', slapped and abused.
The attackers also asked them to vacate their rented accommodations within four days.
Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai had said on Thursday that the incident was condemnable, and action will be taken against the attackers if they turned out to be Yuva Sena workers.
