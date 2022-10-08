Z-Morh Tunnel in J-K to Be Open for Traffic by Nov 15

The 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway will be thrown open for traffic by November 15, an official spokesperson said on Friday. He said Divisional Commissioner for Kashmir P K Pole gave directions in this connection to the officials concerned during a high-level meeting at Sonamarg, which was held to review preparedness for keeping the popular tourist destination open during the winters.

Discussions were held in order to ensure that necessary facilities such as water, electricity and snow clearance were in place for the convenience of tourists. During his visit, Pole also inspected the work on the Z-Morh tunnel which when operational will provide connectivity round the year, the spokesperson said.

He directed the executive director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (projects) to ensure all necessary works pertaining to the tunnel are completed by the second week of November so that it can be opened for traffic by November 15, the spokesman added. Pole also asked the director of tourism in Kashmir and CEO of Sonamarg Development Authority to widely publicise the region as a winter tourist destination.

Further, they were directed to finalise hotel rates by holding discussions with owners and notify the same by November 15.

