English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Zakir Musa Killing Aftermath: Situation Peaceful in Valley
Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.
Srinagar: A security person stands guard on the second day of curfew imposed to maintain law and order problem following the killing of most wanted militant and Commander-in-Chief of Ansar Gazwatul Hind Zakir Musa, in Srinagar, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Authorities imposed curfew on the second day and suspended mobile internet services in entire Kashmir as precautionary measures. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: Barring a few incidents of clashes between youths and security forces at some places, the situation in Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday in the aftermath of the killing of Zakir Musa, officials said.
Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.
"The situation remained peaceful and totally under control today (Saturday)," the officials said.
They said a few incidents of mild clashes took place at a few places like Batamaloo in Srinagar and in Pulwama district.
These incidents were controlled by the security forces and the situation returned to normal in these areas after some time, the officials said.
Following the improvement in the overall situation, they said, mobile internet services were restored in some parts of the valley in the evening.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.
"The situation remained peaceful and totally under control today (Saturday)," the officials said.
They said a few incidents of mild clashes took place at a few places like Batamaloo in Srinagar and in Pulwama district.
These incidents were controlled by the security forces and the situation returned to normal in these areas after some time, the officials said.
Following the improvement in the overall situation, they said, mobile internet services were restored in some parts of the valley in the evening.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results