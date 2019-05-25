Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Zakir Musa Killing Aftermath: Situation Peaceful in Valley

Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
Zakir Musa Killing Aftermath: Situation Peaceful in Valley
Srinagar: A security person stands guard on the second day of curfew imposed to maintain law and order problem following the killing of most wanted militant and Commander-in-Chief of Ansar Gazwatul Hind Zakir Musa, in Srinagar, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Authorities imposed curfew on the second day and suspended mobile internet services in entire Kashmir as precautionary measures. (PTI)
Srinagar: Barring a few incidents of clashes between youths and security forces at some places, the situation in Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday in the aftermath of the killing of Zakir Musa, officials said.

Musa, the so-called chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday.

"The situation remained peaceful and totally under control today (Saturday)," the officials said.

They said a few incidents of mild clashes took place at a few places like Batamaloo in Srinagar and in Pulwama district.

These incidents were controlled by the security forces and the situation returned to normal in these areas after some time, the officials said.

Following the improvement in the overall situation, they said, mobile internet services were restored in some parts of the valley in the evening.
