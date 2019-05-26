Zakir Musa Killing: Normalcy Returns to Kashmir After Two Days of Restrictions, Shutdown

Life returned to normal in Kashmir after two days of restrictions and shutdown in the wake of the killing of Zakir Musa the so-called head of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.They said restrictions on the movement of people were lifted Sunday morning from all areas where they had remained imposed for the past two days."Normalcy returned to the Valley as there was no strike today and restrictions were lifted this morning. The situation remained peaceful throughout the day," the officials said.They said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments re-opened in the morning while public transport also plied normally.The weekly flea market on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the Lal Chowk city centre was also open, they added.However, the officials said, restrictions on the assembly of people were imposed around Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here in the afternoon after vehicles passing through the area were pelted with stones by some youths.Musa, the so-called head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Dadsara village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.Apprehending law and order problems, the authorities had imposed curfew in parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure on Friday. It continued on Saturday in view of a strike called by hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani against the killing of Musa and a civilian Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Naira Pulwama, who was killed by unidentified gunmen on Thursday.Mobile internet was also suspended Thursday night across the Valley, but the low-speed service was restored in most parts Saturday evening following improvement in the situation.However, the high-speed mobile interned continued to remain barred.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)