Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Zakir Musa's Death Ended New Idea of Militancy in Kashmir, Says Top Cop

DGP Dilbag Singh said there were still 275 active militants in the Kashmir Valley, out of which 100 to 200 were foreign terrorists.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zakir Musa's Death Ended New Idea of Militancy in Kashmir, Says Top Cop
File photo of Zakir Musa
Loading...
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday that with the killing of the chief commander of Ansar Gazwatul Hind Zakir Musa, the new idea of militancy had ended in Kashmir.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Poonch district of Jammu region, the officer termed Zakir Musa's killing a big success for the security forces. "He tried to start a new idea of militancy in Kashmir but his idea has come to an end with his death," Singh said.

He said there were still 275 active militants in the Kashmir Valley, out of which 100 to 200 were foreign terrorists. He said all the security forces were working in complete synergy in their fight against militancy in the state.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram