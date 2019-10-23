Zakir Musa’s Successor Among 3 Killed by Security Forces in Encounter, Says J&K Top Cop

Srinagar: In a significant win for the security forces, Zakir Musa's successor and chief of Kashmir's al-Qaeda unit, Hamid Lelhari, was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Tuesday evening.

Lelhari, 30, was among three militants of the terror outfit killed in an encounter which began in the outskirts of Awantipore as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter yesterday have been identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat. Arms & ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement.

Al-Qaeda affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) had named Lelhari as its new commander after Musa's death in May.

Briefing media about the security operation, Dilbag Singh, director-general of Police, said, “We have taken a security review of Shopian and other places where terror attacks have taken place. We have not shied from taking action against terrorists. We killed three militants in Tral and three in another location...all three terrorists killed are locals. Zakir Musa's successor Hamid Lelhari was also killed. They were working in coordination with Jaish.”

Singh said Lelhari has been actively participating in terror related activities since 2016 and was part of many attacks against the forces in the Valley.

“There was a fear that post August 5 (when Article 370 was scrapped) that there would be a rise in terror recruitment in the Valley. But I am happy to report that the level of recruitment has been very low.”

“I request youth who have taken up arms to give them up and surrender,” Singh added.

Top militant commander Zakir Rashid Bhat, popularly known as Zakir Musa, was killed on May 23 after joint forces, working on a special intelligence, trapped him near his home in the Tral area of south Kashmir.

Musa was a former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the militant group he joined in 2013 while pursuing engineering from a college in Punjab.

He had succeeded commander Burhan Wani after he was killed in July 2016. Later, he founded his own group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an affiliate of Al-Qaida.

