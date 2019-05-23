English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Zakir Musa Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Tral: Reports
A gunfight reportedly broke out between militants and security forces at Dadsara village in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
File photo of militant commander Zakir Musa.
Srinagar: Top militant commander Zakir Musa was reportedly killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral area on Thursday. An official confirmation is awaited.
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Dadsara village in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
According to reports, a joint team of the Army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off the Dadsara village late in the evening.
A police officer said the cordon was laid following inputs about the presence of the militant commander of Ansar Gazwatul Hind, Zakir Musa.
The officer said, the joint team tried to persuade the militant commander to surrender, but he fired at them leading to an encounter.
Meanwhile, internet services have been shut in most parts of south Kashmir and will be shut in entire Valley soon.
All educational institutions in the Valley will also remain shut on Friday as per govt directions owing to a possible law and order crisis.
