Zayn Malik Surprises Indian Fans With Stunning Version of Salman Khan's 'Allah Duhai Hai'
Zayn Malik, the international pop sensation, uploaded the cover of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 song 'Allah Duhai Hai' on his social media accounts with some EDM beats.
Image Source: Instagram/ Zayn Malik
If you still haven't heard it, here's the video!
For the fans pic.twitter.com/xmKRoxoupF— zayn (@zaynmalik) November 20, 2018
This is not the first time that the singer has done a cover for a Hindi song. Although his roots originate from the Pakistani culture, he had also done covers of Hindi songs, 'Allah ke Bande' and Kailash Kher's 'Teri Deewani'. However, he was forced to take down his rendition of 'Teri Deewani' after intensive trolling.
Malik's version of 'Allah Duhai' has already received over 9 lakh views. While some said that latest rendition is an "altogether a different 'Race'ing feel", others hailed the popstar as "Desi Zayn rising from the ashes".
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
Altogether a different 'Race'ing feel https://t.co/MpHXWeBqfJ— Rajesh Singh (@pricey_Prince) November 20, 2018
Desi Zayn has risen from the ashes https://t.co/qnJmiGEYdo— Athena (@athenavlogs) November 20, 2018
I didn’t know how much I needed Zayn to sing desi songs till this moment https://t.co/2BOJ0Z2Stg— Sana Shaikh (@a_girl_is_sana) November 20, 2018
THANK YOU for always blessing our lives with your voice. This cover is amazing and we appreciate this so much! You’re amazing and we are really proud of you. Never stop singing, your voice is so powerful ♥️ thanks for being who you are ! pic.twitter.com/UdYPc7TVpm— NoNo (@Zayn_MyHero) November 20, 2018
zayn and desi stans pic.twitter.com/eXEgWB5CaK— тasfia ᴹᴱᴿᴿʸ ᶻᴬʸᴺᴷˢᴳᴵⱽᴵᴺᴳ (@FTDTZAYN) November 20, 2018
This is awsome cover song even better than orginal.. Just loved it.#Race3 #AllahDuhaiHai #SalmanKhan @zaynmalik You nailed it Man. https://t.co/xMvGbJokbJ— Sohail_Bachpan se SRK ka Fan_ (@Sohail_1Srkian) November 20, 2018
