Zayn Malik Surprises Indian Fans With Stunning Version of Salman Khan's 'Allah Duhai Hai'

Altogether a different 'Race'ing feel https://t.co/MpHXWeBqfJ — Rajesh Singh (@pricey_Prince) November 20, 2018

Desi Zayn has risen from the ashes https://t.co/qnJmiGEYdo — Athena (@athenavlogs) November 20, 2018

I didn’t know how much I needed Zayn to sing desi songs till this moment https://t.co/2BOJ0Z2Stg — Sana Shaikh (@a_girl_is_sana) November 20, 2018

THANK YOU for always blessing our lives with your voice. This cover is amazing and we appreciate this so much! You’re amazing and we are really proud of you. Never stop singing, your voice is so powerful ♥️ thanks for being who you are ! pic.twitter.com/UdYPc7TVpm — NoNo (@Zayn_MyHero) November 20, 2018

zayn and desi stans pic.twitter.com/eXEgWB5CaK — тasfia ᴹᴱᴿᴿʸ ᶻᴬʸᴺᴷˢᴳᴵⱽᴵᴺᴳ (@FTDTZAYN) November 20, 2018

Zayn Malik, the international pop sensation, surprised his Indian fans by uploading the cover of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 song 'Allah Duhai Hai' on his social media accounts. Elated with the latest rendition, Twitterati couldn't help but swoon and sing along with the popstar. That's not it. Malik also gave it a twist by adding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) beats to it.If you still haven't heard it, here's the video!This is not the first time that the singer has done a cover for a Hindi song. Although his roots originate from the Pakistani culture, he had also done covers of Hindi songs, 'Allah ke Bande' and Kailash Kher's 'Teri Deewani'. However, he was forced to take down his rendition of 'Teri Deewani' after intensive trolling.Malik's version of 'Allah Duhai' has already received over 9 lakh views. While some said that latest rendition is an "altogether a different 'Race'ing feel", others hailed the popstar as "Desi Zayn rising from the ashes".Here's how Twitterati reacted: