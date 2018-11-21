GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zayn Malik Surprises Indian Fans With Stunning Version of Salman Khan's 'Allah Duhai Hai'

Zayn Malik, the international pop sensation, uploaded the cover of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 song 'Allah Duhai Hai' on his social media accounts with some EDM beats.

Updated:November 21, 2018, 8:06 AM IST
Zayn Malik Surprises Indian Fans With Stunning Version of Salman Khan's 'Allah Duhai Hai'
Image Source: Instagram/ Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik, the international pop sensation, surprised his Indian fans by uploading the cover of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 song 'Allah Duhai Hai' on his social media accounts. Elated with the latest rendition, Twitterati couldn't help but swoon and sing along with the popstar. That's not it. Malik also gave it a twist by adding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) beats to it.

If you still haven't heard it, here's the video!



This is not the first time that the singer has done a cover for a Hindi song. Although his roots originate from the Pakistani culture, he had also done covers of Hindi songs, 'Allah ke Bande' and Kailash Kher's 'Teri Deewani'. However, he was forced to take down his rendition of 'Teri Deewani' after intensive trolling.

Malik's version of 'Allah Duhai' has already received over 9 lakh views. While some said that latest rendition is an "altogether a different 'Race'ing feel", others hailed the popstar as "Desi Zayn rising from the ashes".

Here's how Twitterati reacted:














