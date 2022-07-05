Zee News Anchor Detained Over Fake Rahul Gandhi Video as UP, Chhattisgarh Police Jostle for Custody

A news anchor for Zee Hindustan was detained from his home in UP’s Ghaziabad on Tuesday, days after the channel aired a video which misrepresented Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment in Kerala as that on the Udaipur tailor’s murder.

Police from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh reportedly jostled for Rohit Ranjan’s custody on Monday morning, but the anchor was made to leave with the UP Police. The anchor had tweeted at 6:16am that the Chhattisgarh police landed on his doorstep without informing the local police station.

“Chhattisgarh police are standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police. This is not legally right,” Ranjan tweeted in Hindi.

A Raipur Police reply to the tweet at 8:09am says there exists no rule to first inform the local police and asked Ranjan to cooperate with them.

There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court. — Raipur Police (@RaipurPoliceCG) July 5, 2022

FIRs have been registered in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both governed by Congress, BJP MP and spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore and others for allegedly spreading falsehood by doctoring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment in Kerala to appear as if it was a remark on the Udaipur tailor’s murder.

The FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult), 505 (criminal intimidation), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The complaints have alleged that Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan in his show aired a statement of Gandhi on the SFI violence on his Wayanad office and doctored it to make it seem like it was a comment on the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

The channel, however, has issued an apology, with Ranjan saying, “Yesterday, in our show DNA, Rahul Gandhi’s statement was taken in the wrong context by linking it to the Udaipur incident, it was a human error for which our team apologises.”

