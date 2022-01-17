Zee Tamil Gets I&B Ministry’s Notice for Airing Content Mocking PM Modi, Asked to Respond in 7 Days

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday put Zee Group’s Zee Tamil on notice for airing content that made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a letter from the Ministry, Zee Entertainment has been asked to respond to the complaint of “objectionable content” within seven days.

“It is requested to provide comments on the complaint to this Ministry within a period of 7 days, failing which further action will be taken," the notice stated.

The issue was raised, among others, by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai who drew attention to a reality singing contest on Zee Tamil that included content mocking the prime minister.

Thank you Hon Min Shri @Murugan_MoS avl for standing for justice. Let the process be fair to both parties. Let Children be not used for any propaganda. That’s our wish! We hold the media in highest esteem and @BJP4TamilNadu will continue to do that! pic.twitter.com/Gfvelkfxpd — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 17, 2022

According to him, impressionable children were made to enact a skit, in which the Prime Minister was referred to in mocking terms.

Annamalai had taken to Twitter to say Union Minister of State L Murugan had gotten in touch to inquire about the show, and assured him of action.

State IT and Social Media Cell President CTR Nirmal Kumar had written to the channel asking the management to take the programme off air.

In his letter, Kumar said “scathing remarks were made against PM including his international trips", adding that “in the name of comedy, such things are forced into children".

