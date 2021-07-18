Zero Covid-19 Deaths in Delhi in Last 24 Hours, 51 New Cases

No death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday. Eighty patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The national capital had recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.07 per cent now. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here