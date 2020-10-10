Zero FIR, Dying Declaration: Centre Issues Advisory to States on Women's Safety in Hathras Rape Aftermath

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of crimes against women in the country and the uproar over the Hathras gangrape and murder, the Centre has reiterated its existing guidelines on women's safety to states.

In a detailed three-page advisory, the Union Home Ministry said there should be compulsory registration of an FIR in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC. The law also enables the police to register an FIR or a "Zero FIR" in case the crime is committed outside the jurisdiction of police station, in the event of receipt of information on commission of a cognisable offence, which includes cases of sexual assault on women, the ministry said.

“However, even with stringent provisions in law and several capacity building measures undertaken, any failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in the context of women safety," it said.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisory to States and Union Territories for ensuring mandatory action by police in cases of crime against women. pic.twitter.com/dx1sQmzXLW — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

“Such lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers responsible for the same,” the advisory to states said.

It added that a victim’s dying declaration cannot be discarded even if not recorded before a magistrate.

“… a particular statement, when being offered as dying declaration and satisfies all the requirements of judicial scrutiny, cannot be discarded merely because it has not been recorded by a Magistrate or that the police officer did not obtain attestation by any person present at the time of making of the statement,” it said.