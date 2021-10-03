'Zero Tolerance for Drugs, Alcohol...': Prohibited Items on Mumbai Cruise Included Narcotics Seized by NCB

The cruise raided by NCB on Saturday that has once again given sleepless nights to Bollywood had a strict list of do’s and don’t’s, evidently, only on paper.

NCB on Saturday evening raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used. Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers.

A leaf out of the brochure of the luxury cruise. (By special arrangement)

News18 has accessed the private cruise’s document containing the complete list of rules. Major directives included:

- You cannot bring any items that are dangerous or illegal. Drugs, arms, guns, explosives, animals, and flammable items (E-Cigarette, Hookahs) are included in this category.

- Outside liquor, water & food are not allowed. High voltage devices like hair irons, clothing iron, electric kettle, hair dryers are not allowed. We follow a ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ for all these prohibited items on board.

- No outside liquor will be allowed on the cruise otherwise, they will be charged 300% import duty. USD 1000 penalty will be charged for hookah and coal.

- Guests are not allowed to bring beer or hard liquor on-board for consumption or any other use. Alcoholic beverages seized on embarkation day will not be returned. Security may inspect containers (water bottles, soda bottles, mouthwash, luggage etc.). Request you to please cooperate with the staff.

- Smoking is strictly prohibited in all staterooms and stateroom balconies. Cordelia Cruises reserves the right to levy a fine up to USD 1000 (or its equivalent) should guests be found smoking outside the designated areas for smoking of the vessel and may also lead to forthwith disembarkation. Throwing cigarette butts over the side of the ship is also strictly prohibited and shall attract heavy fines. There are CCTV Cameras on all decks for your safety. There are designated smoking spaces onboard the cruise.

- Hookahs, Sheesha & E-Cigarettes are not permitted onboard due to various fire & safety precautions

- Smoking is only allowed at designated areas on the deck. Strictly no smoking inside the cabins or deck.

- Please do not carry any alcohol, water bottles, snacks etc. onboard.

- Guests must be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to consume soft liquor and at least 25 years of age to consume hard liquor. Drink responsibly!

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is likely to be arrested on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were seized from the cruise ship. Aryan Khan, who was on the cruise, has been detained, with the central agency sleuths questioning him and examining his WhatsApp chats.

