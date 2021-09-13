Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that harassment of women will be strictly dealt with and all possible measures shall be taken on priority. Addressing the review meeting of the home department on safety of women and children in the state, Thackeray said that the state and Union government will jointly work to provide facilities to the destitute.

CM Thackeray also directed authorities to give instructions related to the improvement in policies in the functioning of the fast track court in the meeting to be conducted tomorrow by Niti Aayog.

The meeting comes days after a man raped and raped and brutalised a 34-year-old woman with a rod inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday.

“We have learnt from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that eve-teasing and violence against women will not be tolerated at any cost. Harassment of women will be strictly dealt with. They should be safe in the state,” said CM Thackeray.

He added that message for creating panic among the offenders and perpetrators of violence against women should be given.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the report of joint committee on Shakti Bill in the state will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature.

Patil said that curbing the increasing crime is the responsibility of all of us. He also said that the charge sheets should be filed as soon as possible in cases related to the harassment and torture of women.

He added that continuous follow up should be made in such cases so as to accelerate the hearing in the court of law. “Maharashtra police force has a good reputation and it is the responsibility of all of us to maintain this image,” said Patil.

Thackeray said that policies to ensure safety of women will be chalked out and assured that the destitute, homeless, women on footpaths, railway stations and bus stands are required to be given shelter at least for the night and possibilities for such protection will be taken up with the assistance of centre government.

The chief minister said that police are shouldering huge responsibility of providing safety and giving protection to the people but it is required to be seen that there is no lack of infrastructure facilities, adding that this should be looked upon as a policy matter.

He said that those who are involved in violence and crimes against the women will have to be warned, punished and they should be ‘awestruck’. The government will be giving full support to the police in order to take measures for safety of the women in the state, he said.

Noting that many of such crimes involve auto rickshaws, CM said that the unauthorized transfer of rickshaw should be stopped with immediate effect.

“It should be made mandatory for the permit holders to give information to the local police, during registration. Take note of people coming from other states. Keep a record of these people and be vigil to ensure from where they are coming and where they are going?” he said.

