Weather Updates: Zero Visibility in Parts of Delhi, UP, Punjab Due to Dense Fog; Cold Wave to Continue

Cold wave will continue to batter north India till January 10, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department. Several states in the north India woke up to a freezing cold morning on Monday as cold wave condition and dense fog engulfed cities in the north.

On Sunday Delhi’s minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, plunged to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

Delhi | Dense fog engulfs the national capital this morning, leading to reduced visibility.Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/b08uGZ5cMm — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

Very dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, at 5:30 am.

How Cold Were Other Cities

Several Trains Delayed

Blinding fog has delayed several trains in the Delhi-NCR region. Here’s the list:

How Netizens Reacted to Dense Fog in Delhi

Delhi’s cold wave spell got harsher and also gave an opportunity to netizens to flood social media with visuals of the dense fog that the city woke up to on Monday. A user heading to the Delhi Airport in the early hours wrote that cars and volunteers on the road were collaborating to figure out where the road is and navigate to the terminal.

“Adverse situations lead to incredible efforts," the user said.

Heading to @DelhiAirport today morning at 3am: Visibility near 0. Quite eerie. Cars and volunteers on the road were collaborating to figure out where the road is and navigate to the terminal. Adverse situations lead to incredible efforts. #delhi #fog #airport pic.twitter.com/ljAqXcupqB— Praneet Dutta (@praneetdutta) January 9, 2023

Another user described Delhi’s current weather as “hell cold".

“Not just Delhi … The most foggy night’ I have ever experienced on way back to Delhi from Vaishno Devi.. Hell cold and zero visibility drivin," the user said in his tweet.

#delhiwintersNot just Delhi … The most foggy night' I have ever experienced on way back to Delhi from Vaishno Devi.. Hell cold and zero visibility driving pic.twitter.com/BZv7QNnwg3 — Rahul Sharma (@Rahul_4287) January 9, 2023

Many others also took to Twitter over the biting cold in Delhi.

Probably the thickest blanket of fog (and smog) this season in Delhi. Lost in space 🌌 🚀 it feels like!!#delhiwinters #DelhiFog pic.twitter.com/EuCBOsTN4w — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) January 9, 2023

Cities in North India Report Sub-50m Visitibily

Visibility recorded at 5:30am today in Baharaich-50 metres, Prayagraj-50 metres; Bihar: Bhagalpur-25 metres, Purnea and Gaya-50 metres each, Patna-50 metres; northwest Rajasthan: Ganganagar-25 metres: IMD— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Denge Fog Reduces Visibility on Monday

Dense fog engulfs Delhi this morning, leading to reduced visibility.Visuals from Barapullah area (top 2) and Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/yaIELij6RE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

How Cold Was Delhi

A Northern Railway spokesperson said 42 trains were delayed by one hour to five hours due to the foggy conditions.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

With frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains pounding northwest India, including Delhi, the weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Ridge and Jafarpur logged a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cold Wave Sweeps Haryana and Punjab, Hisar Reels at 1.4 Degrees Celsius

The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continued unabated, with minimum temperatures on Sunday hovering below normal limits at most places.

While the minimum temperatures have been hovering below normal limits at most places for the past over a fortnight, the maximum temperatures too have dropped sharply for the past over a week.

According to the MeT Department’s weather report, dense fog was observed at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday morning.

Fog has enveloped several parts of both the states in recent days, reducing visibility in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, Hisar in Haryana reeled under severe chill, recording minimum temperatures of 1.4 degrees Celsius each.

Winter Vacation Extended Till Jan 16 in Delhi’s Private Schools

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools have been extended till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave in the national capital, a circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said.

Private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9.

“In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read. A severe cold wave walloped Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

Madhya Pradesh Declares Cold Day

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an ‘orange alert’ for moderate to dense fog in six divisions and 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD also said two districts in the state experienced cold wave during the day, while four districts witnessed ‘severe cold’ and 12 districts, including capital Bhopal and commercial hub Indore, seeing ‘cold day’.

Read all the Latest India News here