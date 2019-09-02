Aedes Mosquito Responsible for Zika Cases in 2016 at Ahmedabad

Scientists have discovered that it is the Aedes (Stegomyia) Aegypti from Aedes family which is responsible for Zika cases in the Indian subcontinent, reported TOI. Protection from mosquitoes is a key measure to prevent Zika virus infection. Efforts to prevent mosquito bites include: use of mosquito repellent among other measures.

Notably, the first case of Zika was recorded in Ahmedabad in 2016.

Teams of National Institute of Malaria Research and Indian Council of Medical Research in a study publihsed in August 2019 edition of Elsevier's journal 'Actatropia' named this mosquito for the Zika outbreak in Jaipur last year.

According to the researchers, out of 522 aedes mosquitoes studied, Zika virus was found in 383 aedes stegomyia aegypti mosquitoes. Turns out, according to the study authors, the aedes stegomyia aegypti mosquito is an efficient carrier for Zika due to a lower incubation period for the various.

Study authors further added that the aedes stegomyia aegypti mosquito is also a carrier of yellow fever, dengue and chikungunya viruses. According to scientists, the mosquito is found in homes and bites primarily during the day.

The Zika virus was first detected in the country in November 2016 in an Ahmedabad based 34-year-old pregnant woman and in 2017 Tamil Nadu Zika detection found 18,000 aedes mosquitoes were screened, but none were found to carry the Zika virus strain. The 2018 outbreak in Jaipur, that saw 522 mosquitoes being studied helped scientists pinpoint which aedes mosquito is the carrier of the Zika virus.

Notably, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus disease is usually mild and requires no specific treatment. The most common symptoms are mild fever, skin rash, headache, muscle and joint pain and inflammation of the underside of the eyelid. These symptoms normally last for 2-7 days. If symptoms worsen, they should seek medical care and advice.

