English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zika Virus Outbreak in Rajasthan as 22 Test Positive; Health Ministry on High Alert
Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to those of other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews/ jarun011/ Istock.com)
Loading...
A total of 22 people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, prompting the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to seek a detailed report from the health ministry on the outbreak of the disease.
A Bihar resident, who had visited his home in Siwan recently, was among those affected and the state has put the district administration on high alert to keep an eye on people who show similar symptoms.
Pankaj Chaurasia, 22, had come to Siwan on August 28 and developed a fever, which eventually subsided. He returned to Rajasthan on September 12 and afterwards visited friends in Patna as well. An official said, “The Zika virus has an incubation period of 3-12 days. It appears he contracted the virus in the time that was in Jaipur.”
A seven-member high-level central team is in Jaipur to assist the state government in control and containment measures, while a control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation. The situation is being reviewed at the level of Union minister of health.
"Till date, a total of 22 positive laboratory confirmed cases have been detected. A control room has been activated at the NCDC to undertake regular monitoring of the situation,” the health ministry said on Monday.
All suspected cases in the defined area of Jaipur and mosquito samples from this area are being tested. Additional testing kits are provided to viral research and diagnostic laboratories. The state government has been supplied with information, education and communication (IEC) material prepared to create awareness about Zika virus and its prevention strategies.
All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through and extensive surveillance and vector-control measures are being taken up in the area as per protocol by the state government, the official said.
Zika virus disease is an emerging disease currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.
In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January and February 2017 and second outbreak in July 2017 from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management, the ministry said.
A Bihar resident, who had visited his home in Siwan recently, was among those affected and the state has put the district administration on high alert to keep an eye on people who show similar symptoms.
Pankaj Chaurasia, 22, had come to Siwan on August 28 and developed a fever, which eventually subsided. He returned to Rajasthan on September 12 and afterwards visited friends in Patna as well. An official said, “The Zika virus has an incubation period of 3-12 days. It appears he contracted the virus in the time that was in Jaipur.”
A seven-member high-level central team is in Jaipur to assist the state government in control and containment measures, while a control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation. The situation is being reviewed at the level of Union minister of health.
"Till date, a total of 22 positive laboratory confirmed cases have been detected. A control room has been activated at the NCDC to undertake regular monitoring of the situation,” the health ministry said on Monday.
All suspected cases in the defined area of Jaipur and mosquito samples from this area are being tested. Additional testing kits are provided to viral research and diagnostic laboratories. The state government has been supplied with information, education and communication (IEC) material prepared to create awareness about Zika virus and its prevention strategies.
All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through and extensive surveillance and vector-control measures are being taken up in the area as per protocol by the state government, the official said.
Zika virus disease is an emerging disease currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. Symptoms of Zika virus disease are similar to other viral infections such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.
In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January and February 2017 and second outbreak in July 2017 from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management, the ministry said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force
- Google Pixel 3 is Actually on Sale, While Most Other Phones Only Have The Honor of Information Leaks
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...