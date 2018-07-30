English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Zila Gorakhpur, Rumoured Biopic on UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Shelved After Poster Controversy
Rumours were doing the rounds that the film was a biopic on the UP CM. A media outlet even claimed that Tiwari's film was based on mob lynchings in his state.
Poster of the shelved film Zila Gorakhur. (Courtesy: Twitter)
Mumbai: Director Vinod Tiwari has decided to drop his upcoming film Zila Gorakhpur after the first look of the film generated controversy and incited political allegation.
Soon after the poster of the film surfaced online, many Twitter users had pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the saffron-clad godman hiding a gun behind his back in the poster to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Rumours were doing the rounds that the film was a biopic on the UP CM. A media outlet even claimed that Tiwari's film was based on mob lynchings in his state.
Dismissing such assumptions as 'false' and 'baseless', the filmmaker said during a telephonic interview to CNN-News18, "When I saw that the poster of my film was being taken in such a negative way, I felt that in the favor of national interest, I should stop making this film."
The filmmaker added that he does not want to do anything that would hurt popular sentiments.
Tiwari claimed that he makes films for entertainment, and with Zila Gorakhpur, too, he had set out to make a commercial film and had no intention of maligning Yoga Adityanath's image or making a film on him.
"I was really hurt by how this became such a big controversy. We, the makers of the film are Indians, and therefore, we do care about the national sentiments. We would never do anything to hurt such sentiments" added the filmmaker.
The matter started taking a turn for the worse late on Sunday when BJP leader IP Singh from his Twitter handle (unverified) alleged that the makers are doing this film for 'cheap publicity' and challenged the producers to release it. Singh claimed that the film portrayed the Nath community and Yogi Adityanath in a bad manner which will not be tolerated.
According to his Twitter handle, Singh did not stop at daring the makers to release the film, but also went ahead and registered a case against the makers of Zila Gorakhpur at Vibhuti khand police station in Lucknow.
Singh also claimed that according to some reports that he had received the film was part of a political agenda and alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi was involved in it.
Tiwari, however, vehemently dismissed such claims. "I have personally not received any information of an FIR being filed against me," said the filmmaker. Tiwari revealed that the film wasn't even on the floor and the casting was also yet to be finalized.
The filmmaker said, "We had just got the first lookout as a part of primary promotions, but haven't yet started working on it and now we have completely dropped the project."
Before the whole Zila Gorakhpur controversy, Tiwari had released two films. His Bhojpuri film Tabadla (2017) had hit the screens last year, and this year the filmmaker had made, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.
यह ना सिर्फ मान @myogiadityanath जी की छवि को खंडित करने का बल्कि पूरी हिन्दू सभ्यता, नाथ-सम्प्रदाय को कलंकित करने का भी प्रयास है, मैं निर्माताओं को खुली चुनौती देता हूँ कि अगर हिम्मत है तो यह फिल्म रिलीज़ कर के दिखाएं, सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए ऐसी नीचता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/CVf1oi9VcS
— IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) July 29, 2018
सस्ती लोकप्रियता के लिए नाथ संप्रदाय और हिंदू सभ्यता पर हमला क़त्तई बर्दाश्त नहीं करूँगा, फ़िल्म ‘ज़िला गोरखपुर’ में माननीय @myogiadityanath की छवि को खंडित करने वाले आपत्तिजनक पोस्टर पर आप सभी के आदेश पर विभूतिखंड थाने में निर्माताओं के ख़िलाफ़ मुक़दमा दर्ज करा दिया है। pic.twitter.com/zXuBBw0IOF — IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) July 29, 2018
सूत्रों से जानकारी मिल रही हैकि इसके पीछे मुम्बई से सपा नेता अबू आज़मी का हाथ
बताया जा रहाहै 2019लोकसभा चुनावसे पहले विकास पुरुष,कानून व्यवस्था,के रूपमें
मजबूती केसाथ उभर रहे पूज्यनीय योगीजी
की छवि को तार-2 करने की साजिश रची जा रहीहै जिसे किसी भी सूरतमें बर्दाश्त नही किया जायेगा pic.twitter.com/Zlk5Bzx6qf
— IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) July 30, 2018
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018
