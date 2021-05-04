Zindagi In, Corona Out: 99-year-old Samuben Defeated Corona in Just 4 Days

The second wave of the Corona is proving lethal for many in Gujarat. The hospitals are full, people are scared as medicines are in short supply. But in the midst of all this 99-year-old Samuben Chauhan has returned home after just four days in the hospital after she got infected by the Coronavirus. This is a rare show of energy, passion and enthusiasm for life in this ripe old age.

Samuben got infected with the Coronavirus and her oxygen level started dipping. Then her grandson Vishalbhai brought her to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in an emergency situation in a friend’s car. This is a designated Corona center with 1,200 beds. When she was brought to the hospital her oxygen level had dropped to 90. So, she was transferred into a ward after the progressive treatment.

After she was admitted to the ward, she was under the constant observation of doctors and Samuben was able to defeat the Coronavirus with sheer enthusiasm for life and her high morale. In just four days, she was out of the hospital which is sort of a record for the Ahmedabad civil hospital.

A worshipper of Daridranarayan, Samuben thanked everyone at the hospital for taking good care of her including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and cleaners. In an emotionally choked words, she expressed satisfaction over the care she received at the civil hospital.

The Civil Superintendent of the hospital, Dr J V Modi said that in this 1,200-bed designated Corona hospital, there is a special geriatric ward where only old patients are admitted and it has all the special facilities that old patients need

