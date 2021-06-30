Zoho Corp Join Hands with Jagriti to Establish Digital Centre of Excellence in UP

The Indian tech giant Zoho Corp along with Jagriti, a non-profit organisation, announced plans to set up a Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) at its upcoming campus at Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre aims at incubating 3,500 local SMEs, and provide technology support to 20,000 other companies, thereby promoting decentralised development and creation of local intellectual property.

The Centre is one among the six CoEs being set up in the new 6-acre campus of Jagriti Enterprise Centre-Purvanchal (JECP) in Deoria. The six CoEs will cater to SMEs in Deoria and 15 surrounding districts, and focus on different areas such as agro-processing, healthcare, digital, women, urbanisation, and handicraft and apparel.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp. said, “We are investing in creating knowledge hubs, and promoting R&D and entrepreneurship, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas. Only by decentralising development and tapping into the talent pool that exists in villages and small towns will we be able to develop the technological capabilities and know-how necessary for a resilient economy. While we have been undertaking such initiatives in southern India, this partnership enables us to expand them to the north as well.”

Speaking on behalf of Jagriti, Shashank Mani, Founder of JECP said, “The Jagriti Enterprise Centre-Purvanchal and this partnership for the Digital CoE will accelerate inclusive growth in Purvanchal that creates employment in this region.”

Shoaib Ahmed, Chief of JECP Digital CoE said. “Jagriti is a pioneer in focusing on enterprises in Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts. This journey started a decade back with our flagship programme Jagriti Yatra, which has produced 6,000 entrepreneurs. JECP and Digital CoE are the culmination of that effort, providing those in Purvanchal a world-class centre in ‘Central India’.”

