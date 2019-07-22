Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Zomato Employee, His Friend Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

This is the second such incident in Aurangabad in the last few days. Last Friday, a hotel employee was thrashed by a group and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Photo for representation.
Loading...

Aurangabad: Two men were allegedly forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra by some unidentified persons, triggering tension in the area, police said Monday.

This is the second such incident in the city in last few days. Last Friday, a hotel employee, Imran Ismail Patel, was allegedly thrashed by a group of unidentified persons and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area of the city.

Security has been stepped up in the city following the incident, a police official said.

Shaikh Amer, working with food ordering app Zomato, and his friend Shaikh Nasir were waiting to hire an auto-rickshaw in Azad Chowk area on Sunday night when four to five men in a car allegedly intercepted the duo, abused their religious identity and threatened to kill them if they did not say "Jai Shri Ram", he said.

The two men, out of fear, then chanted "Jai Shri Ram", he said. Later, on seeing some passers-by, those in the car fled, he said.

The two men then complained to the police about the incident.

Auragabad Commissioner of Police Chiranjeev Prasad said, "A complaint has been received of two youths intercepted and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by four to five men in a car. We are trying to identify the vehicle and the accused. Strict action would be taken against them."

The situation is under control, he said, and urged residents to help the police in maintaining law and order.

Last week, Imran Ismail Patel, was thrashed by a group of unidentified persons and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". In his complaint, Patel said that a gang of around 10 hooligans stopped him near Hudco Corner in Begumpura area when he was returning home on a motorbike in the early hours. They beat him up and forced him to say "Jai shri Ram".

One person was later arrested in connection with that incident.

Incidents of members of the minority community being cornered and forced to say "Jai Shri Ram" or 'hail Lord Ram' have been reported recently from various parts of the country, including Thane in Maharashtra.

