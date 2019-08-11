‘Zomato Forcing Us to Deliver Beef, Pork’: Delivery Executives Go on Indefinite Strike in Kolkata

Kolkata: Executives of food delivery application Zomato have gone on an indefinite strike in West Bengal's Howrah, alleging that the company has been forcing them to deliver food items with beef and pork, which hurts their religious sentiments.

The protesters, who claimed that Zomato has refused to pay heed to their grievances, demanded that the platform should immediately stop the beef and pork delivering service.

“They (company) are playing with our religious sentiments. The company is also threatening us. The company asks us to deliver any kind of order to the customer. We, the Hindus, were asked to deliver beef while in the coming days our Muslims brothers will be asked to deliver pork. This is not acceptable. We demand that the company not play with our religious sentiments and also payouts be revised,” a protester told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government took cognizance of the incident and said the company must not force the delivery boys to go against their religion.

“The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter,” West Bengal irrigation minister Rajib Banerjee told ANI.

A controversy related to Zomato had broken out recently after a customer had refused to receive an order being delivered by a non-Hindu rider.

