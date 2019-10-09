‘Zomato Guy Kidnapped Our Dog’: Pune Woman's SOS After Delivery Man Walks off With Her Pet Beagle

Pune: In a bizarre incident, a man who worked with the food delivery app Zomato walked off with the pet beagle dog of a Pune-based family on Monday.

Vandana Shah, a resident of Karve Road, took to Twitter to post about the horrific episode, which she said took place on Monday afternoon.

#missingdog#uninstallzomato#doglovers and all others @PetaIndia Zomato delivery guy Tushar 08669582131 kidnapped our dog. Please uninstall Zomato till Zomato hands over the dog safely back to us. Pls RT to help @ZomatoIN @zomatocare @rashmibansal @deepigoyal @ANI https://t.co/nqur90r5Zr — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

According to CCTV footage, the dog ‘Dottu’ was last seen playing inside the premises of her home-cum-factory complex. When Dottu remained untraceable for several hours, Shah began searching for it in the neighborhood and found out from a local eatery that a delivery man who worked there was seen carrying the dog.

According to news agency ANI, Shah also got hold of a picture of Dottu with a man, who turned out to be the Zomato food delivery guy, identified as Tushar.

"Tushar confessed to having picked up Duttu but when we asked him to return the dog he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village," Vandana was quoted as saying by ANI.

A distraught Vandana then approached the police and contacted workers at Zomato, who promised to look into the matter.

@zomatocare@zomato.in tx. Pls call. Tushar your delivery boy will kill our dottu.hes switched off his number. we are at Poona police station#missingdog@rashmibansal@petaindia pic.twitter.com/wdHZuVKFDt — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

However, Shah claimed that while the police assured them help, they refused to register a complaint.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.