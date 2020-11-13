News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Zomato Raises $195 Million From Six Investors At $3.6 Billion Valuation

Indian food delivery startup Zomato raised $195 million from six investors, including U.S.based hedge funds Kora Management and Luxor Capital, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

MUMBAI: Indian food delivery startup Zomato raised $195 million from six investors, including U.S.-based hedge funds Kora Management and Luxor Capital, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The fundraising values the company, one of India’s most prominent start-ups, at a post-money valuation of $3.6 billion, according to the filing by top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd.

The investment is the latest in a slew of funding for Zomato in recent months, ahead of its planned initial public offering in the first half of 2021.

In September, the company raised $160 million from U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management LLC and a unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings.

Zomato, like many other startups in India, has been grappling with the economic fallout of a two-month nationwide lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of coronavirus. It diversified into grocery and alcohol deliveries as a way to sustain itself during the pandemic.

  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 21:36 IST
