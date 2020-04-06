Zoos Asked to Remain on High Alert, Collect Samples for Covid-19 Testing
The authority said mammals, especially cats, ferret and primates, need to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases be sent to designated animal health institutes for COVID-19 testing.
The Central Zoo Authority on Monday asked all zoos across the country to remain on high alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus.
In a letter to all states and Union territories, CZA Member Secretary SP Yadav said, "The United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.
"Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms," it said.
