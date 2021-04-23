Zydus Gets DCGI Nod for Emergency Use of Antiviral Drug 'Virafin' to Treat Moderate Covid Cases

Zydus Cadila on Friday announced it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use of its drug ‘Virafin’ for treating moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults. According to Cadila Health, one dose of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b, ‘Virafin’ showed clinical and virological improvement in moderate COVID-19 cases. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm said 91.15 per cent of patients treated with PegIFN were RT-PCR negative by day 7. The treatment significantly reduces the hours of supplemental oxygen in the patients, it said.

“The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management," Cadila Managing Director Sharvil Patel said. “It comes at a much-needed time for patients."

The drug was originally approved for liver disease Hepatitis C and launched in India 10 years ago. It is being repurposed to treat COVID-19.

The company’s shares reversed course following the news, and were last up 3.2% at 570 rupees in afternoon trading on the National Stock Exchange.

The development comes at a time when India’s daily COVID tally is crossing the 3-lakh mark. India has reported over 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases in a single day. India has recorded 3,32,730 new cases in the last 24 hours, also the world’s highest rise in the cases in a day, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of cases stood at 1,62,63,695 and active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

