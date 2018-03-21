5 Tips to Protect Your Family from Air Pollution

Oxygen is the carrier of life. However, pollution has filled the air around us with toxins, harmful gases, chemical vapors and dust, that are not only restricted to outdoors but find their way inside our homes too. Children and elders are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution. Here are five ways you can protect your family from air pollution and make them live in a healthy environment.While living in metropolitan cities is not easy on the pocket, however, for the sake of good health you must choose to live in a green area which is located a few kilometres far from hi-traffic zones. Choose a space that has green parks or trees to facilitate better air quality. Look for a good ventilation system and keep your home regularly mopped and dusted.Keep indoor plants like Scindapsus, green money plant, peace lily, areca palm, snake plant, rubber plant, etc as they purify the air quality and enrich oxygen in your immediate surroundings. These plants absorb benzene, nitrogen dioxide, carbon dioxide and reduce dust, noise and toxins from the air.Protect yourself with a handkerchief, sunglasses, full sleeve clothes and masks when travelling during peak hours. Keep window panes of your car closed while commuting.All family members must practice breathing exercises to build strong respiratory system and avoid congestion.Lastly, build strong immunity of your family by drinking homemade hot soups and green tea every day. Eat well-balanced diet to get plentiful antioxidants and nutrients that control free radicals. Drink lots of water and other liquids to remove toxins from your body. And always soak fruits and veggies for 1 hour in plain water to shed pollutants and pesticides sticking on them.