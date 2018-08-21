» » news
Five Celebrity-approved Ways to Rock a Ponytail At Workplace

Fall is approaching, and with it, the back-to-school beauty nostalgia that signals a fresh start and studious new beginnings. One of the most on-trend hairstyles of the moment is also one of the preppiest: the ponytail. Here are five celebrity-endorsed ways to rock yours at workplace.

August 21, 2018
Nineties throwback
Pop star Meghan Trainor made a convincing case for the high ponytail at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, pulling her blonde tresses up into a simple, collegiate style with a thick white band for extra preppiness.

Half-up, half-down
Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail? Make like Bella Hadid, who rocked the look at the Cannes Film Festival at the start of the summer, and add a few curls to your hair for a look that is extra sweet.

Sleek and low down
Meghan Markle's messy bun has already become the stuff of beauty legend, so the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a spin this July when she turned up to the christening of Prince Louis wearing a sleek, straight ponytail that started at the nape of her neck.

Braided
Hollywood legend and red carpet heavyweight Lupita Nyong'o stunned with a casual yet intricately-braided ponytail at the 2018 CFDA Awards back in June, proving that the style doesn't have to be one-dimensional.

Extra long
Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in style this month, showcasing an extra-long, platinum blonde ponytail that actually reached her thighs. Needless to say, you might need to invest in some extensions to recreate this look.

