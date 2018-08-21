Indiwo » » news
1-MIN READ
Five Celebrity-approved Ways to Rock a Ponytail At Workplace
Fall is approaching, and with it, the back-to-school beauty nostalgia that signals a fresh start and studious new beginnings. One of the most on-trend hairstyles of the moment is also one of the preppiest: the ponytail. Here are five celebrity-endorsed ways to rock yours at workplace.
Fall is approaching, and with it, the back-to-school beauty nostalgia that signals a fresh start and studious new beginnings. One of the most on-trend hairstyles of the moment is also one of the preppiest: the ponytail. Here are five celebrity-endorsed ways to rock yours at workplace.
Nineties throwback
Pop star Meghan Trainor made a convincing case for the high ponytail at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, pulling her blonde tresses up into a simple, collegiate style with a thick white band for extra preppiness.
Half-up, half-down
Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail? Make like Bella Hadid, who rocked the look at the Cannes Film Festival at the start of the summer, and add a few curls to your hair for a look that is extra sweet.
Sleek and low down
Meghan Markle's messy bun has already become the stuff of beauty legend, so the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a spin this July when she turned up to the christening of Prince Louis wearing a sleek, straight ponytail that started at the nape of her neck.
Braided
Hollywood legend and red carpet heavyweight Lupita Nyong'o stunned with a casual yet intricately-braided ponytail at the 2018 CFDA Awards back in June, proving that the style doesn't have to be one-dimensional.
Extra long
Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in style this month, showcasing an extra-long, platinum blonde ponytail that actually reached her thighs. Needless to say, you might need to invest in some extensions to recreate this look.
Nineties throwback
Pop star Meghan Trainor made a convincing case for the high ponytail at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, pulling her blonde tresses up into a simple, collegiate style with a thick white band for extra preppiness.
Half-up, half-down
Does it get any prettier than a half-up, half-down ponytail? Make like Bella Hadid, who rocked the look at the Cannes Film Festival at the start of the summer, and add a few curls to your hair for a look that is extra sweet.
Sleek and low down
Meghan Markle's messy bun has already become the stuff of beauty legend, so the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a spin this July when she turned up to the christening of Prince Louis wearing a sleek, straight ponytail that started at the nape of her neck.
Braided
Hollywood legend and red carpet heavyweight Lupita Nyong'o stunned with a casual yet intricately-braided ponytail at the 2018 CFDA Awards back in June, proving that the style doesn't have to be one-dimensional.
Extra long
Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner rang in her 21st birthday in style this month, showcasing an extra-long, platinum blonde ponytail that actually reached her thighs. Needless to say, you might need to invest in some extensions to recreate this look.
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE TV
Top News
Advertisement
Top Photogalleries
Live TV
Advertisement